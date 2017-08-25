North Korea Launches Short-Range Missiles, U.S. Military Says

North Korea on Saturday morning fired what are believed to be three short-range ballistic missiles which failed either right after launch or during flight, U.S. Pacific Command said.

The missiles were launched near Kittaeryong between 6:49 a.m. Seoul time (5:49 pm. Friday ET) and 12:19 p.m. The second missile "appears to have blown up almost immediately" and two others failed in flight, Pacific Command said.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command determined that none of the missiles posed a threat to North America or Guam, Pacific Command said. A South Korean military official said the projectiles traveled around 155 miles, but more analysis was being conducted.

North Korea has conducted several ballistic missile tests this year, which are prohibited by United Nations sanctions, including two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles that have heightened tensions in the region.

North Korea has also conducted five nuclear tests, including two last year.

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month warned that North Korea would be met with "fire and fury" if it threatens the United States. The comments came after reports that North Korea had developed a nuclear weapon small enough to fit on a missile.

"We continue to monitor North Korea's actions closely," Pacific Command said. "U.S. Pacific Command stands behind our ironclad commitment to the security of our allies in the Republic of Korea and Japan."