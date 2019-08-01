Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — North Korea fired two more short-range ballistic missiles Friday morning local time, according to three U.S. officials, its third launch of short-range missiles in just over a week.
The launch was very similar to the previous two launches, and the missiles landed in the sea, the officials said.
There was no threat to the United States or any of its allies in the region, the officials said, and the early assessment is that North Korea was making another show of force prior to joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises scheduled for this month.
The first of the three launches last week was the first reported launching of projectiles since President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at the end of June at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.
In May, prior to the meeting of the two leaders, North Korea launched short-range missiles on at least two separate occasions.