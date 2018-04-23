Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

News analysis

North Korea's announcement that it is halting nuclear and missile tests could be a negotiating gambit in advance of an upcoming summit with South Korea — and the prospective historic meeting being planned with President Donald Trump — but it is still a sign that Pyongyang is serious about the talks.

It is also another indication that, despite rampant smuggling, the latest economic sanctions are beginning to hurt.

North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong Un claimed in a statement by state-run media that the halt was because the isolated nation has already achieved nuclear deterrence.

But the halt in tests could be just a lull in order to gauge American intentions. And the announcement that one nuclear test site would be closed is surely a ruse: U.S. negotiators from the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations have been fooled before by North Korean promises to disable nuclear and missile facilities, only to discover they simply relocated their programs at other underground sites.