North Korea says it has suspended nuclear and missile testing

The announcement, made by the state-run Korean Central News Agency around dawn Saturday local time, comes ahead of a planned meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump as well as a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in next Friday.

Trump responded to the announcement on Twitter, saying, "This is very good news for North Korea and the World — big progress! Look forward to our Summit."

A message from Kim Jong Un: “North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles.”

Also will “Shut down a nuclear test site in the country’s Northern Side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear tests.” Progress being made for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests, the most recent in September. The tests have sparked international condemnation, and late last year the United Nations imposed punishing sanctions on the isolated country.

In the KCNA statement, Kim said, "Every process involved with nuclear development” has been carried out, and "the means of delivery also has been conducted scientifically, resulting in the completion of nuclear weaponization," according to an NBC translation.

Kim also said the country would halt nuclear tests, and stop test-firing midrange and intercontinental ballistic missiles. "Accordingly, the northern nuclear test ground has ended its mission," he said.

Kim said, according to KCNA, that "no nuclear test and intermediate-range and inter-continental ballistic rocket test-fire are necessary for the DPRK now, given that the work for mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic rockets was finished," referring to the country's official name of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The development could be seen as a concession from North Korea ahead of the planned meeting between Kim and Trump, which officials said might take place in June. Details are still being discussed.

Trump and Kim traded fiery rhetoric last year and in January over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. Kim said in a New Year’s Day address that "the entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, a nuclear button is always on my desk. This is reality, not a threat."

Trump responded on Twitter, saying: “Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

Trump said this week that he was looking forward to the proposed North Korea meeting, but also warned that he could cancel the visit, or leave while it was in progress, if he thought the meeting would not be fruitful.