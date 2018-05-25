Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — President Donald Trump may have torn up plans for his June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un, but experts believe talks with North Korea still remain a more likely prospect than conflict.

The White House stunned friend and foe alike Thursday, abruptly canceling the Singapore meeting 18 days before it was due to take place.

The decision blindsided Seou, where South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he was “perplexed.”

But North Korea said it was still willing to sit with the United States “with our big and open heart” and observers believe the momentum toward dialogue is strong enough to avoid the nuclear showdown hinted at in Trump's unconventional open letter to Kim.

Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea. We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

Trump deepened the mystery early Friday, hinting that the meeting could even be back on. “We’re going to see what happens,” he told reporters. “We're talking to them now. It could even be the 12th” of June.

China — blamed by some for nixing the summit — and South Korea said Friday they would also continue to push for talks.

“Talking is still the only game in town,” said John Nilsson-Wright, senior research fellow on the Asia-Pacific region at London’s Chatham House think-tank. “There’s every reason for talks to go ahead, but they will have to be done with lots of detailed preparation, which was lacking in the summit, and it will take time. North Korea is playing a very long game, and may even be looking beyond Trump.”

Gen. Vincent Brooks, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, said Friday that the summit cancellation was a bump in the road.

"I am not worried about it because the opportunity is not lost. It is just delayed," he told a seminar in Seoul, according to the Yonhap news agency. "Don't worry about what happened last night because it may have been too early to celebrate. It is also too early to quit. Never quit."