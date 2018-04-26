Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — The parents of Otto Warmbier, the college student who died after he was tortured in a North Korean labor camp, filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court Thursday alleging that North Korea violated international law by killing their son.

Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia student from Ohio, was forced to confess to an "act of subversion on behalf of the United States government," the lawsuit said, and was subsequently held in brutal conditions for a year and a half until he was returned to his parents in a coma. Warmbier died soon after he returned to the U.S.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, could have large implications for U.S. diplomatic efforts as President Donald Trump prepares to negotiate with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the hopes of denuclearizing the hostile country.

Newly confirmed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Kim Jong Un in Brussels on Thursday. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders distributed pictures from the meeting.

The White House was aware the lawsuit would be filed today and did nothing to discourage the Warmbiers from bringing it, according to a source familiar with the case.

North Korea was recently designated a state sponsor of terrorism by the U.S., which exposes the country to civil claims like the one filed by the Warmbiers.