WASHINGTON — A Republican senator says he has been assured by the Trump administration that any North Korean nuclear deal would be submitted to Congress for approval.

Sen. James Risch of Idaho made the remarks Tuesday during a Foreign Relations Committee hearing featuring two North Korea experts, ahead of next week's scheduled summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

After the hearing, he told reporters that "the president, the vice president and the secretary of state have all told me separately that their intent is to put together a treaty that will be submitted to the United States Senate under the Constitution for certification."

During the hearing, Risch contrasted what he said would be the Trump approach to a North Korean nuclear pact with the Obama administration's decision to forge an Iran deal without Congress. Trump has since backed out of the Iran nuclear agreement.