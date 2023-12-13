Andre Braugher, actor from ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide: Life on the Street', dead at 61

LOS ANGELES — "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor Andre Braugher has died after a brief illness, a representative said. He was 61.

Details about the illness were not available. Representative Jennifer Allen confirmed the news, saying that Braugher died Monday.

His two best-known roles were police officers. Braugher earned an Emmy for his depiction of police detective Frank Pembleton on the 1990s series “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

And he came to be known to a new generation of TV viewers in 2013 as a deadpan police captain on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" with Andy Samberg.

He was nominated for Emmy Awards 11 times and won twice, including for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie in 2006 for his role as Nick Atwater in the FX Network production “Thief.” His Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series award came in 1998 for portraying Pembleton.

Braugher's also had roles on "Law & Order: SVU," and other serious dramas and films, including "The Tuskegee Airmen."

His decades-long acting screen stretched from “Glory” in 1989 to “Men of a Certain Age” in 2009-11 to the career-twist comedy of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Braugher was also honored with Obie Awards for his New York City stage work in “Henry V” and “Whipping Man.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.