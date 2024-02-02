Carl Weathers, Apollo Creed from ‘Rocky’ and ‘Mandalorian’ star, dies at 76

Carl Weathers, the actor best known as Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies and more recently for his role in the hit "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian," died Thursday in his sleep, according to his family.

Weathers was 76.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” according to the family statement. “Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Weathers got his big-screen break in 1976, when he landed the role of Creed in “Rocky,” according to his bio on IMDb. He continued his role in three other “Rocky” movies. Weathers also landed parts in 1987’s "Predator," starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, in Adam Sandler’s "Happy Gilmore" in 1996 and on the small screen in “The Mandalorian.”

