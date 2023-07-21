Carlin Glynn, Tony winner and mother of Mary Stuart Masterson, dies at 83

Carlin Glynn, Tony-winning star of “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” and mother of Mary Stuart Masterson, died after a bout of dementia and cancer on July 13. She was 83.

Glynn’s daughter, Mary Stuart Masterson, confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

“My mother, Carlin Glynn Masterson, passed away. I was with her. I will always be grateful for those last moments, no matter how hard,” Masterson wrote. “Death is like birth in the oddest way. From my first breath to her last. This thread is as fragile as it is strong. She was the most graceful clumsy person you would ever meet. Strong, smart, silly, intuitive, kind, generous, passionate and a deep listener. She was devoted to my father and to the enormous circle of students and collaborators who were considered her chosen family.”

Glynn was an accomplished actor and singer, earning a Tony award in 1979 for her Broadway debut in the original production of “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.” Glynn worked on the production alongside her husband, Peter Masterson, who later adapted the show into the 1982 film of the same name, starring Burt Reynolds and Dolly Parton.

Glynn’s first on-screen role was in the 1975 film “Three Days of the Condor,” in which she portrayed Mae Barber. In 1984, she played the mother of Molly Ringwald’s character in John Hughes’ “Sixteen Candles.” She portrayed Meg Tresch in the 1987 White House sitcom “Mr. President” and was featured in other television series including “A Woman Named Jackie,” “Strange Luck” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” Glynn’s other credits include “Resurrection,” “Continental Divide,” “The Trip to Bountiful” and “The Exonerated.”

Glynn was married to Peter Masterson from 1960 until Masterson’s death in 2018. She is survived by her children, Mary Stuart, Alexandra and Peter Masterson.