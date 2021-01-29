IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cicely Tyson, legendary actor known for 'Sounder' and other roles, dies at 96

Tyson was nominated for an Oscar for her role in "Sounder" and received a Tony Award in 2013 when she was 88.
Image: Cicely Tyson
Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, on Sept. 15, 2019.Richard Shotwell / Invision/AP file
By Phil Helsel and Diana Dasrath

Cicely Tyson, a legendary film, television and stage actress known for "Sounder" and other roles, died Thursday at the age of 96, her family said.

"With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon," her manager, Larry Thompson, said in a statement. "At this time, please allow the family their privacy."

A cause of death was not immediately given.

Tyson was born and raised in Harlem and was first discovered as a model for Ebony Magazine. She began her screen career with bit parts but gained fame in the early 1970s when Black women were finally starting to get starring roles.

Tyson also won two Emmy awards for "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman."

This is a developing story.

Image: Phil helselPhil Helsel

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is entertainment producer and senior reporter for NBC News covering all platforms.

The Associated Press contributed.