Bob Saget, 65, found dead in a Florida hotel room

Actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando-area hotel room Sunday authorities said. He was 65.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed his death, first reported by TMZ.

Deputies had responded to a room in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, based on a report of someone unresponsive there, the office said.

The cast of "Full House" with Bob Saget on June 26, 1987. ABC Photo Archives / Disney via Getty Images

In a press release sheriff's officials say deputies responded to a “man down call.”

“Detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “This is all the information we have for release at this time and we do not anticipate further updates. The Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately determine cause and manner of death.

The star of television's "Full House" was "pronounced deceased on scene," the sheriff's office tweeted.

Bob Saget on May 13, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. Bob Barker / Newspix via Getty Images

The performer was beloved as a comedian's comedian, a rare Hollywood talent who could portray a wholesome father in prime time and still maintain a stand-up presence by exploring sometimes dark and epithet-laden humor.