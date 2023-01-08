'Eight is Enough' child star Adam Rich dead at age 54

Adam Rich, the youngest member of the "Eight is Enough" television ensemble, had died at the age of 54 at his Los Angeles home Saturday.

An official cause of death is pending a scheduled autopsy, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office. Rich's spokesman, Danny Deraney, described him as a "wonderful guy" who was "really America's little brother."

"He was kind, generous and a warrior in the fight against mental illness," Deraney said. He was so unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about. Which is why many people who grew up with him feel really sad today."

"Eight Is Enough" actors Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich, right, attend the Los Angeles premiere of the musical "Hello Dolly" on Jan. 30, 2019. Michael Tullberg / Getty Images file

Rich entered American households as Nicholas Bradford in the 1977 sitcom "Eight is Enough." The youngest member of the Bradford family, Rich endeared himself to viewers as a mopped topped child star.

He also did voice acting work, playing Presto the Magician in the 1983 "Dungeons and Dragons" cartoon series. Rich appeared in guest starring roles on other hit shows, such as "The Love Boat," "CHIPS," and "Baywatch."

Rich's last credits are from 2003, when he played himself in "Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star" along with a guest spot portraying Crocodile Dundee in "Reel Comedy."