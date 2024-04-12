Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies at 83

Roberto Cavalli, the Italian fashion designer known for his glamorous designs and animal prints, has died, his company announced in a post on social media Friday.

Cavalli was 83.

"It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli," the Instagram post said.

"From humble beginnings in Florence Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves. Roberto Cavalli’s legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family who he cherished," it read.

In comments on the post, Fausto Puglisi, the creative director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020, and Sergio Azzolari, CEO at Roberto Cavalli, shared their thoughts on Cavalli's passing.

“Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always. It is the greatest honour of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style," Puglisi said.

He added: "Rest in peace you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me."

Azzolari said the company "shares condolences with Mr. Cavalli’s family loss."

"His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration," Azzolari said.

The post included a slideshow of quotes from the famed designer.