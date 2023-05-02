Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at 84

Gordon Lightfoot, Canada's answer to U.S. singer-songwriters who provided the soundtrack for baby boomers coming of age amid a countercultural revolution, died Monday, his publicist said. He was 84.

Lightfoot died at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto of natural causes, publicist Victoria Lord said.

Lightfoot accomplished a feat more rarified in popular music today, essentially becoming a one-man act who performed his own, critically acclaimed music, including his most-noted mid-1960s songs, "Early Mornin' Rain," and "For Lovin' Me."