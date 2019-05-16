Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By NBC News
Renowned architect I.M. Pei, whose designs included the John F. Kennedy Library in Massachusetts and the glass and steel pyramid at the Louvre in Paris, has died. He was 102.
In 1983, Pei was awarded the Pritzker Prize, known as the Nobel Prize of architecture.
His projects dotted the world. In Dallas alone, he designed Dallas City Hall, One Dallas Center, Energy Plaza, Fountain Place and the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, according to an item on Pei in the Dallas Morning News on his 100th birthday.
NBC News confirmed the news of his passing with the New York City architecture firm he co-founded, Pei Cobb Freed and Partners.
This is a developing story.