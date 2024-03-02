Iris Apfel, influential fashion icon, dies at 102

Iris Apfel, the influential fashion icon and interior decorator who helped restore the White House for nine presidents, died Friday at the age of 102.

Talent agent Lori Sale confirmed her death by email. Apfel died at home in Palm Beach, she said.

Apfel’s Instagram account posted an image of a stunningly dressed Apfel and the words "August 29, 1921 — March 1, 2024."

In 2018, at age 96, Apfel appeared on "TODAY" to talk about recent trends and what constitutes style. She was interviewed at Bergdorf-Goodman in New York City.

She called ripped denim “insanity” and criticized those who wear athletic clothes for everyday activities, saying, “Athletic wear should be worn at the gym.”

She said those with style are expressive and self-aware.

"You have to be original, but not original to the point where you’re nutsy," Apfel said. "I think you have to be true to yourself, know yourself, not be a trend follower. You’ve got to take a few risks."

Asked where she got her passion for fashion, Apfel said, "I guess I was born with it."

