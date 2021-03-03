Jahmil French, 'Degrassi' star, dead at 29

Actor Jahmil French, best known for playing Dave Turner on the Canadian "Degrassi" series, has died at age 29, according to his representatives.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French," an agent representing French wrote in an email to NBC News.

"He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

French's cause of death was not reported.

Cast members from the popular teen drama shared their condolences on social media.

"Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French," wrote cast member Annie Clark.

Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French. This video is how I’ll always think of him. So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil 💔 pic.twitter.com/hgKibZ1h1j — Annie Clark (@anniejclark) March 2, 2021

Mindy Shankar wrote: "Thank you for being one of the most talented, compassionate, kindest, funniest friends I have."

"You were so loved."