James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on 'Friends,' dies at 59

James Michael Tyler, an actor best known for his role as Gunther, general manager of the Central Perk coffee shop on “Friends,” died Sunday of cancer, his manager said. He was 59.

Tyler was first diagnosed with an advanced form of prostate cancer in September 2018 and became an advocate for others with the disease, his manager, Tori Benson, said in a statement.

“Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures,” Benson said. “If you met him once you made a friend for life.”

In “Friends,” Tyler played Gunther, the barista with an unfulfilled crush on Rachel. He also appeared in “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and other TV movies and shows.

Before his death — and while undergoing treatment — Tyler starred in two short films, “The Gesture and the Word” and “Processing,” Benson said.