Jerry Springer, daytime television pioneer, dies at 79

Longtime TV personality Jerry Springer, who helped pioneer the genre of confrontational daytime television, died on Thursday, his representative said.

He was 79.

Springer died in Chicago, publicist Linda Shafran told NBCNews.

“The Jerry Springer Show” ran between 1991 and 2018 and was known for its profanity-prone guests who often had to be restrained by on-set security guards as audience members wildly cheered, "Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!"

