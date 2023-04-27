IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jerry Springer, daytime television pioneer, dies at 79 

Apr. 27, 2023, 2:37 PM UTC
Jerry Springer, daytime television pioneer, dies at 79

“The Jerry Springer Show” ran between 1991 and 2018 as was known for on-set confrontations and fans screaming, "Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!"
Talk show host Jerry Springer.
Talk show host Jerry Springer.Ralf-Finn Hestoft / Corbis via Getty Images file
By Diana Dasrath and David K. Li

Longtime TV personality Jerry Springer, who helped pioneer the genre of confrontational daytime television, died on Thursday, his representative said.

He was 79.

Springer died in Chicago, publicist Linda Shafran told NBCNews.

“The Jerry Springer Show” ran between 1991 and 2018 and was known for its profanity-prone guests who often had to be restrained by on-set security guards as audience members wildly cheered, "Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!"

Diana Dasrath

David K. Li

