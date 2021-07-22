Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bicycle crash

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp, who has tutored some of football's most noted quarterbacks, died Thursday following a bicycle crash last week, his agent confirmed to NBC News.

Knapp, 58, was an avid cyclist who was riding on Saturday in Northern California when a motorist swerved into the bike lane and hit the veteran coach in San Ramon, his agent Jeff Sperbeck said Tuesday.

He never regained consciousness and died Thursday surrounded by his wife, three daughters, mother and brother.

“Greg’s infectious personality is most people’s first and lasting memory of him,” Sperbeck said in a statement. “The phrase ‘he never met a stranger’ encapsulates Knapper’s zest for life. He had a unique gift to make everyone feel special, and to Knapper, they all were.”

This upcoming season would have been Knapp's first under new Jets coach Robert Saleh, who was hired in January to take charge of the franchise that's posted five consecutive losing years.

Knapp, the team's passing game specialist, was set to coach rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, a BYU prodigy selected by the Jets with the second overall pick of this past NFL Draft.

Knapp has been a fixture on NFL coaching staffs for the past 25 years, serving as quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator for some of the league's most well-known passing attacks.

He served as quarterbacks coach with the Atlanta Falcons, working alongside four-time Pro Bowl signal caller Matt Ryan for the past three seasons.

Before coming to Atlanta, Knapp was the quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator with the Denver Broncos, where he worked with Peyton Manning. Knapp's three-season stint in Denver included the Broncos' victory in Super Bowl 50.