Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson dead at age 60

Kaiser Permanente's chief executive and chairman Bernard J. Tyson died in his sleep early Sunday morning at age 60, the California-based company confirmed.
Tyson succeeded George Halvorson as CEO in 2013 and has been at the helm of the health care corporation for the last six years. Tyson was the company's first black chief executive since it was founded in 1945.
His cause of death is unclear.
Kaiser Permanente described Tyson as an "outstanding leader, visionary and champion for high-quality, affordable health care," in its statement.
Executive Vice President and Group President Greg Adams will serve as interim CEO and chairman after Tyson unexpected death.
"Bernard was an exceptional colleague, a passionate leader, and an honorable man. We will greatly miss him,” said board member Edward Pei. “The board has full confidence in Greg Adams’ ability to lead Kaiser Permanente through this unexpected transition."
Tyson spent 34 years of his career with Kaiser Permanente working in various roles, including as a hospital administrator, according to his company biography. The bay area native earned a bachelor’s degree in health service management from Golden Gate University in San Fransisco and held a number of roles in the community.
The 60-year-old served as a member of the Business Council and Bay Area Council and was on the board of directors for the American Heart Association, the biography said.