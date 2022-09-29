IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rapper Coolio dead at 59

Coolio was at a friend's house and apparently suffered a heart attack, his manager said.
Coolio (AKA Artis Ivey)
Coolio performs at the Night of the Proms Festival, in Antwerp, Belgium, on Oct. 27, 2000.Gie Knaeps / Getty Images file
By Diana Dasrath

LOS ANGELES — Rapper Coolio, known for hits including "Fantastic Voyage" and "Gangsta’s Paradise," has died at the age of 59, his manager confirmed Wednesday evening.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

The entertainer, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., had a music career that spanned more than three decades.

"As far as what I know now is that he was at a friend’s house and was in his bathroom and had a heart attack," his manager Jarez Posey said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Coolio won a Grammy for Gangsta’s Paradise, which was released in 1995 and spent three weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is entertainment producer and senior reporter for NBC News covering all platforms.

Phil Helsel contributed.