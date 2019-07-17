Breaking News Emails
John Paul Stevens, the third-longest-serving associate justice in the history of the Supreme Court, died Tuesday of complications following a stroke, the court announced. He was 99 and served on the court for 35 years.
Stevens suffered the stroke earlier Tuesday and died at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the court said.
"He brought to our bench an inimitable blend of kindness, humility, wisdom and independence," Chief Justice John Roberts said. "His unrelenting commitment to justice has left us a better nation."
Stevens was a prominent antitrust lawyer in Chicago when President Richard Nixon successfully nominated him to the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in 1970. In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford nominated Stevens to succeed Justice William O. Douglas, who had retired; the Senate confirmed him to the court on a 98-0 vote.
Stevens, a registered Republican earlier in his life, declined to discuss his politics once he reached the court.
At first, he was perceived to be a moderate conservative — he voted to allow the reinstatement of capital punishment nationwide — but as the court moved right over time, he emerged as a de facto leader of the court's so-called liberal wing, supporting a strict separation of church and state and strong enforcement of laws to protect civil rights and the environment.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.