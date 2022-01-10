Robert Durst, real estate heir and convicted murderer, dies at 78

Manhattan real estate heir and convicted killer Robert Durst who eluded justice for decades died Monday.

He was 78.

Durst, who until his arrest in 2015 in the execution-style murder of his close friend Susan Berman, had managed to escape punishment for the deaths of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst, and an elderly Texas neighbor named Morris Black, whose body he admitted dismembering and dumping in Galveston Bay.

But Durst, who had pleaded not guilty to murdering Berman, was convicted last year of killing her two decades earlier and sentenced to life in prison. He had been arrested a day before the finale of an HBO documentary called "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst," in which Durst appeared to confess that he "killed them all, of course."

Robert Durst in a courtroom in Inglewood, Calif., as Judge Mark E. Windham gives instructions before opening statements in his trial in the murder of Susan Berman on May 18, 2021. Al Seib / Pool via Reuters file

Born April 12, 1943, and raised in the swanky New York City suburb of Scarsdale, Durst was the eldest son of Seymour Durst, who ran the Durst Organization, one of the most powerful real estate empires in Manhattan. At the time of his death, Durst was said to be worth over $100 million.

When he was 7, Durst's mother died after either falling or jumping from the roof of the family home — a tragedy he claimed to have witnessed.

His brother Douglas told The New York Times that Durst's claim about having seen his mother's demise was a lie. He also recounted how his brother had been diagnosed with mental problems and had repeatedly beat him and their two other siblings up.

"He would torture them more than he would torture me," Douglas Durst said of his sister, Wendy, and brother Tom.