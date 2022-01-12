Ronnie Spector, known for singing iconic 1960s hits such as "Be My Baby" and "Walking in the Rain," died Wednesday of cancer, according to a statement from her family.

Ronnie Spector, 78, led the girl group the Ronettes and was known for rocking the cat-eye makeup and beehive hair that became synonymous with the era. A New York City native who grew up in East Harlem, Spector quickly became an international sensation.

The group’s looks and powerful vocals — plus songwriting and producing help from Phil Spector — turned them into one of the premier acts of the girl-group era, touring England with the Rolling Stones and befriending the Beatles.

Estelle Bennett Vann, Ronnie Spector and Nedra Talley Ross of the vocal trio "Ronettes" pose for a portrait in 1964. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

The group released their debut album as the Ronettes in 1964, and five of its 12 tracks made it to the U.S. Billboard charts.

The women were signed by Phil Spector in 1962, the now-disgraced music producer who helped create hit albums for some of the boy bands who helped define the era, sch as The Beatles and the Beach Boys.

The Ronnettes, who broke up in 1967, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, where they wee credited for producing "some of the greatest music of the century."

In an induction essay for the group, Rob Bowman called the Ronettes, "the sexiest, hippest, and perhaps greatest-sounding girl group of all time."

"While their recording career lasted less than six years and they placed only a handful of singles on the charts, songs such as 'Be My Baby,' 'Baby, I Love You,' and 'Walking in the Rain' are recordings that made the Ronettes an indelible part of the sonic memory of early- and mid-sixties rock," Bowman wrote.

Ronnie Spector married Phil Spector in 196 but the coupledivorced a short time later in 1974.

She wrote about their time together in her memoir, "Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts And Madness," describing her former husband. Phil Spector was convicted in 2009 for the murder of actor Lana Clarkson and died last year.

But Ronnie Spector's legacy went far beyond her former marriage as a solo act, influencing music for years after her time with the Ronnettes as well. Amy Winehouse, who also made the cat-eye makeup and beehive hair a part of her look, frequently cited Spector as an idol.

She recorded "Say Goodbye to Hollywood" with Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, and recorded a version of "Don't Worry Baby," written for her by Brian Wilson.

In an interview with People magazine in 2017, Ronnie Spector said she didn't believe when he and the group first started out that people would like them, "because of our look and being biracial."

She credited the gay community for helping to launch the group and keeping her going over the years.

"Our career started working in the Village in the"gay coffee shops," she said. "And then when I came back from California, where do o“Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attiu think I started out? I started out at the Continental Baths, a gay club. That’s how I started my return to show business.

She is survived by her husband, Jonathan Greenfield, and two sons, Jason and Austin.

tude, a wicked sense day. "She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her."

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.