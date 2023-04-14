The Script co-founder, guitarist Mark Sheehan, 46, dies after a brief illness

Mark Sheehan, co-founder of and guitarist for the Irish rock band the Script, has died after a “brief illness,” the group announced Friday. He was 46.

According to the band’s official social media pages, Sheehandied Friday at a hospital.

“Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” read the statement shared by the band. “The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Fans honored the guitarist’s memory with well wishes and support.

“Mark, you will be so missed by so many. My thoughts go out to your wife and children and to your family and friends,” one fan tweeted. “I would say rest in peace but I don’t think that would fit with you. Instead I’ll say, see you at the next gig!”

On Instagram, singer and former “Britain’s Got Talent” contestant Calum Scott replied to the band’s announcement: “So sorry to hear this news. Sending love and thoughts to all those connected to Mark.”

Actor John Barrowman, who starred in “Doctor Who,” also commented on the news.

“Oh no, so very sad,” he wrote. “(Love) to you and his family.”

According to Sky News, Sheehan formed the Script alongside singer Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power in 2001. The band is best known for their songs “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” “Breakeven” and “Hall of Fame.”