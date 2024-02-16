Snoop Dogg's brother, music executive Bing Worthington Jr., dead at 44

Snoop Dogg's younger brother Bing Worthington is dead, the rapper said Friday on Instagram.

The 44-year-old died Thursday, according to California's Orange County Sheriff's Department, which runs the area medical examiner's office.

"The cause of death will be pending the results of the toxicology and autopsy report," Sgt. Frank Gonzalez said by email.

Snoop hired his brother to work on high-profile projects, and he rose through the ranks of the rapper's entourage to become a tour manager and then the executive producer at the record label that bares his nickname.

Speaking to the publication Vice in 2016, Worthington said, "I was just the road guy. I worked my way to the top."

He told the publication he had a hand a multiple endeavors launched under his brother's branding, including skateboard deck-maker Snoop Dogg Board Company in the mid-'00s and a footlong hot-dog startup, Snoop Doggs.

He merged a record label run as part of Snoop's businesses with Quebec-based Urban Heat Legends, whose chief, Miguel Lopez, was a friend, according to the resulting label, Dogg Records.

The label said on its website that the merged company was the result of "a relationship formed between Bing Worthington (Snoop Dogg's brother)" and Lopez. It aims to "create a platform where West Coast artists meet the North and vice versa," the website stated.

"Still cant believe it," Lopez said by email of Worthington's death. "I am still processing this."

Worthington executive-produced the birthday party documentary, "Bigg Snoop Dogg: Raw 'N Uncut Vol. 1," released as a video in 2003, according to Hollywood database IMDB.

He also received writing credit for the song "Tha Jump Off," performed by Lifestyle and featured on the soundtrack to the 2006 movie "Van Wilder: The Rise of Taj," according to the database.

On his Instagram account on Friday, Snoop tweeted a photo of his brother, "Bac wit momma."

Fellow celebrities, including actor and singer Tyrese Gibson, responded with condolences. "I’m sorry this happened….. Prayers love and light to you and your family," he said.

Singer Tamar Braxton said, "Sorry for all your Loss Brother."