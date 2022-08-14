Soap star Robyn Griggs dies at age 49

Robyn Griggs, an actor who was known for starring on the soap operas “Another World” and “One Life To Live,” has died. She was 49.

The news of Griggs’ death was confirmed in a statement on her Facebook page posted on Saturday, Aug. 14.

“Hi everyone, With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” the statement began. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”

The statement continued, “I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.”

Immediate memorial plans were not shared.

Griggs had previously opened up on social media about her cervical cancer diagnosis. A GoFundMe page shared on her Facebook said that the actor went to the hospital for a pap smear and learned that she had stage 4 endocervical adeno cancer in 2020.

She documented her health struggles over the last couple of years on Facebook after being diagnosed.

In July, she posted an update that said, “I have 4 new tumors. 2 new tumors on my liver, one on abdominal muscle and large one on right side lymph node.”

The actor wrote that she underwent chemo. She added, “I told them whatever it takes,. I’m in for the fight.”

Her health declined and on Aug. 11 a message shared on her official account said Griggs was entering hospice care.

“She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” the post said. “Please continue keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Griggs portrayed Stephanie Hobart on “One Life to Live” from 1991 to 1992 before she was cast on “Another World” a couple years later.

Her character, Maggie Cory, appeared on the NBC soap opera from 1993 to 1995.

She also landed roles in multiple films like the 2003 horror comedy “Severe Injuries,” the 2006 action flick “The Absence of Light,” the 2008 thriller “Craig,” and the 2010 horror “Hellweek”--her final movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Griggs was born on April 30, 1973 in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania. The publication reports that she started acting as a child in theater productions before landing a spot on the Nickelodeon program “Rated K.”