Tony Sirico, the actor known for his role as Paulie in 'The Sopranos,' has died at 79

Tony Sirico, who portrayed an aging and wisecracking gangster on the HBO hit show "The Sopranos," has died, his manager said. He was 79.

The actor died Friday morning at an assisted living home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, his longtime manager Bob McGowan said.

Sirico burst on the scene late in his career as "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri, a character marked by gray-streaked hair, twisted street wisdom, and the inevitable deterioration of physical strength.

In real life, McGowan said, “He was so tough but so gentle.”

Sirico was an ex-Army veteran who would help anyone and always gave to charities, he said.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

"He couldn’t remember things as the years passed, he had been in failing health," McGowan said.

Fellow "Sopranos" actor Michael Imperioli mourned the loss, describing Sirico in an Instagram post as "irreplaceable."

"Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone i’ve ever known," Imperioli said. "I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.