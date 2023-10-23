U.S. vows continued flow of aid to Gaza; new candidates for House speaker: Morning Rundown

Israel steps up airstrikes on Gaza. Nine new candidates throw their hat in the ring for Speaker of the House. Plus, Detroit police reveal new details about the fatal stabbing of a synagogue president.

U.S. promises ‘continued flow’ of aid to Gaza; Israel intensifies airstrikes

The U.S. and Israel promised a “continued flow” of aid into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing between the besieged Palestinian enclave and Egypt. The pledge followed a call between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last night.

Health officials have warned that far more aid is needed to address the crisis, but the opening boosted diplomatic hopes after the release of two American hostages by Hamas. The Israeli military said this morning that families of 222 hostages have been notified so far that their loved ones are being held in the Gaza Strip, including foreign nationals.

Israel’s military has so far held off launching a ground assault on the Gaza Strip, but has stepped up its aerial bombardment and renewed its call for civilians to flee south — though some are reluctant to leave their homes.

The U.S. is boosting its military presence in the Middle East as it seeks to prevent a wider conflict, with clashes at the Lebanon border and what Israel said was a tank mistakenly striking an Egyptian position adding to fears of broader escalation.

Here are the 9 candidates for House speaker after Jim Jordan dropped out

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik said that nine candidates have joined the race for speaker after Rep. Jim Jordan’s speakership bid fell apart once he lost a vote of confidence at a closed-door meeting of Republicans.

The candidates are set to make their cases before the Republican Conference at 6:30 p.m. ET Monday.

An internal conference vote is expected at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Speaker Pro Tem Patrick McHenry has said his intention is to move to a floor vote “as soon as Tuesday.”

Fatal stabbing of a synagogue president not linked to antisemitism, Detroit police chief says

Samantha Woll. Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue via Facebook

Detroit police said that they have found no evidence that indicates the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue president, Samantha Woll, was linked to antisemitism. Authorities said a 911 caller reported a person lying on the ground unresponsive at Woll’s home.

Police discovered multiple stab wounds on her body and found a trail of blood leading to her house, where they believe the crime occurred. Woll led the congregation of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue and a funeral was held over the weekend. The investigation is still ongoing.

Iran says teenage girl ‘brain-dead’ weeks after alleged morality police encounter

Armita Geravand via X

A teenage girl who fell into a coma after an incident on Iranian public transport is brain-dead, state media in Iran reported.

Armita Gerevand, 16, was hospitalized the morning of Oct. 1. The prominent Iranian Kurdish rights group Hengaw, which is based in Norway, said she suffered a “severe physical assault” at the hands of government agents at a subway station in Iran’s capital, Tehran, for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code.

Iranian authorities have denied there was an altercation and have said she fainted after a drop in blood pressure and hit her head.

Politics in Brief

Abortion rights: Democrats are putting abortion rights front and center in the closely watched gubernatorial race on Nov. 7 in Kentucky, hoping it will boost Gov. Andy Beshear to another term.

Election 2024: Muslim and Arab-Americans say their support was critical to President Biden’s win in Michigan. Some warn they won’t back him again over his blanket support for Israel.

Travel: Abortion restrictions and anti-LGBTQ laws have some employers making lists of potentially risky destinations for staff to visit during work trips.

