Allyson Felix becomes most decorated American track athlete in Olympic history

American sprinter Allyson Felix made history again Saturday when she won gold in the 4x400-meter relay, breaking the tie with sprinting legend Carl Lewis for the most decorated American track athlete in Olympic history.

Saturday's win at the Tokyo Games marked the 11th Olympic medal for the 35-year-old: seven of them gold, three silver and one bronze.

Sydney McLaughlin, 400-meter hurdles gold medalist and a world record-holder, began Saturday's relay event with a 49-second leg before passing off to Felix.

Felix was able to hold the gap and passed off to Dalilah Muhammad, 400-meter hurdles silver medalist and reigning world champion. Athing Mu, 800-meter gold medalist and 400-meter collegiate record-holder, finished off the relay and helped the team secure gold in 3:16.85.

Poland captured silver in the relay with a time of 3:20.53, and Jamaica won bronze in 3:21.24.

On Friday, Felix eclipsed Jamaica’s Merlene Ottey for the most medals by any female track athlete in Olympic history after capturing bronze in the 400-meter final.

Felix began her Olympic career at 18 years old when she competed in the 2004 Summer Games in Athens. She won her first gold at the Beijing Games. In total, she has appeared in five Olympic Games.

The gold medal on Saturday was a sweet victory for the track legend after surviving a life-threatening pregnancy and childbirth just over two years ago.

Felix's daughter, Camryn, weighed 3 pounds, 7 ounces when she was born in November 2018, before spending her first weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit. Felix, a Los Angeles native, underwent an emergency cesarean section at just 32 weeks of pregnancy.

In June, she finished second in the 400-meter race at the U.S. track trials in Eugene, Oregon, qualifying for her to compete in Tokyo.

“I’m just proud of making it to this moment,” she said at the time. “There’s so much that’s gone into this. Many times, I wasn’t sure if it was possible. I’m just proud of fighting and making a way somehow.”