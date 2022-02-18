Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor named closing ceremony flag bearer for Team USA

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor will serve as Team USA’s flag bearer during the closing ceremony of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

NBC's "TODAY" show revealed the news exclusively on Friday's broadcast.

Taylor, 37, had initially been tapped to walk alongside curler John Schuster as a flag bearer at the Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony, but she wasn’t able to after testing positive for Covid-19.

As a result, speedskater Brittany Bowe did the honors with Schuster.

“I can’t think of a better honor, other than walking by myself, than having the opportunity to give to Brittany,” Taylor said when she, Bowe and Schuster spoke to "TODAY" before the games began. “Brittany is an absolutely amazing human being.”

Bowe gave up her spot in one of the Olympic events she qualified for so that Erin Jackson, with whom she’s been friends with since childhood, could compete after Jackson slipped and finished third during speedskating trials in Milwaukee.

“Erin earned her right to be on this 500-meter team. She’s ranked No. 1 in the world,” Bowe told NBC Sports. “No one is more deserving than her to get an opportunity to bring Team USA home a medal. After that unfortunate slip I knew in my mind before that night was even over that if it had to come down to a decision of mine, she could have my place.”

Taylor, who had won medals at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Olympics, was cleared to return to the games and won a silver medal in the first monobob event.

She later told "TODAY" that she dedicated her performance to her son, Nico.

“I’m going to tell him that his mama fought like she’s never fought before to go after her dream, to just do everything she could to bring this medal home for him,” she said.

While isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, Taylor had to pump breast milk that was delivered to Nico.

“This Olympics has been definitely the most challenging Olympics I’ve been to,” Taylor said.

Winning a silver medal made all the challenges worth it.

“Oh my gosh, I still don’t really believe it,” Taylor said. “It was just an incredible feeling to know that all we had gone through — me and my family and the team and everyone, to be in isolation, to come and get Covid in China, you know, to come away with any medal — I was just screaming my head off.”