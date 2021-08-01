Caeleb Dressel adds to his gold medal collection with 50-meter freestyle win

Caeleb Dressel added to his Tokyo medal collection Sunday morning with gold in the 50-meter freestyle race.

The win on the final night of the swimming competition at the Tokyo Olympics gave him four golds — but he still has a chance to add one more. He’s set to compete in the men’s 4x100 medley relay, which Team USA has never lost at the Summer Games.

Dressel, 24, is the two-time reigning world champion in the 50-meter freestyle and was heavily favored heading into the race.

Before Sunday's win, Dressel had captured gold in the 100-meter butterfly and the 100-meter freestyle races and claimed a world record during the Games. He set the record in the 100 butterfly, breaking the 49.50-second time that he set in 2019.

The two-time Olympian from Florida is also going home with a gold from the 4x100 free relay, where he swam the first leg earlier in the meet.