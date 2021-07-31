Two days after winning his first Olympic gold medal in an individual event, U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel collected another one.

The 24-year-old's gold in the 100-meter butterfly at the Tokyo Games helps build on Team USA's lead in the pool, it's leading the world in this year's Olympics.

He did so in world record time.

The race marks Dressel's third gold medal in the Tokyo Games.

He was part of the gold-winning team in the 4x100 free relay, where he swam the first leg, and on Thursday, he won his first gold medal in an individual event by beating the field in the 100-meter freestyle.

Dressel, of Florida, took home two gold medals from the 2016 Rio Games in the 4x100 freestyle and the 4x100 medley.

He may get another chance at a gold Saturday in Tokyo. He is expected to compete in the mixed 4x100 medley relay.