Caeleb Dressel has gold of his own, collects 1st individual gold in 100m freestyle

Caeleb Dressel is the world champion in the 100-meter freestyle race, and as of Thursday, he’s the Olympic champion, too.

He did it in Olympic record time: 47.02 seconds.

The American swimmer now has two golds in the Tokyo Games. He earned the first with his teammates earlier this week, having raced the first leg of the victorious 4x100 free relay Monday.

Thursday was the first time that Dressel has won an Olympic gold medal in an individual event.

The Florida native had won a gold in Tokyo for the 4x100-meter relay, and he won two golds in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, both in group events.

Dressel had been considered a favorite in the 100-meter freestyle, and he is reigning world champion in the event.

He was up against defending Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia, who won the gold in the 100-meter freestyle in the 2016 Rio Games while Dressel came in sixth.