Chloe Kim dominates in halfpipe for second straight Olympic gold

Chloe Kim has done it again.

The 21-year-old American snowboarder soared to her second straight Olympic gold medal in halfpipe at the 2022 Beijing Games on Thursday, further cementing her champion status.

Kim all but ensured a gold medal on the first of three runs. She scored 94 points to take the lead in the field of 12, and no one caught up.

Kim’s first run included a 1080, a switch 900, a switch backside 540 and another 1080.

She appeared thrilled at the end, and said as the camera lingered: “Oh my god. I had the worst practice of my life.”

Back at the top of the slope, she wiped away tears as she was congratulated and said “I, like was just overflowed with emotion.”

On her second and third runs and with the lead in the best-of-three, Kim tried to go big with a 1260, but fell both times.

Spain’s Queralt Castellet came in second to win silver, and Japan’s Sena Tomita won bronze.

It was four years ago at the in PyeongChang, South Korea, that Kim soared, turned and twisted her way to a gold medal in halfpipe at her first Games.

At PyeongChang, Kim had already won the gold with a stellar first run when she made history by becoming the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s in halfpipe at the Olympics.

At 17, she was the youngest female Olympic gold medalist in snowboarding in history.

Kim told NBC’s "TODAY" recently that the 2018 experience was overwhelming. She took a break and attended Princeton University, which she said “gave me a good re-set.”

“I feel like I’m in such a better place now mentally and physically as well,” Kim said in Beijing after her first-place qualifying run Wednesday.

“Just being so grateful to be out here and represent the U.S. I’m just so honored to be here and just enjoying the moment,” she said.

Also defending a 2018 Olympic gold in halfpipe at the Beijing Games is USA snowboarding legend Shaun White.

The 35-year-old will seek a fourth, and likely final, Olympic gold at the men’s halfpipe final on Friday, along with fellow Americans Chase Josey and Taylor Gold.