Eileen Gu nabs second Olympic gold, as Canada takes silver, bronze in freeski halfpipe

After two stellar runs in the freeski halfpipe final, Eileen Gu claimed her second Olympic gold — and third medal of the Beijing Games — Friday.

Gu, 18, was last to start, throwing down a score of 93.25 on her first run that would not be matched by the 11 other skiers in the field. On her second run, Gu topped herself with a 95.25, executing a near-perfect combination of tricks and soaring nearly 14 feet above the superpipe.

With the gold secured, Gu's third run was a victory lap, earning her a score of 30.

Canadians Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker take home the silver and bronze. Sharpe medaled with a 90.75 on her final run, and Karker followed with an 87.75.

Americans Hanna Faulhaber, Brita Sigourney and Carly Margulies finished sixth, 10th and 11th.

With Friday's win, Gu becomes the first freestyle skier to win three medals in a single Winter Olympics.

Gu, a U.S.-born athlete who is competing for China, also won gold in the Olympic debut of freeski big air and silver in freeski slopestyle.

She is the reigning world halfpipe champion and Youth Olympic gold medalist. Last month, she captured the event’s overall World Cup crystal globe after an undefeated season, with wins at the Copper Grand Prix, back-to-back Calgary Snow Rodeo contest and the Mammoth Grand Prix.