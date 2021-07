Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah has broken Florence Griffith Joyner's Olympic record in the women's 100 meters.

Florence Griffith Joyner waves to spectators as she holds a sign following her world record performance in the finals of the women's 200-meters race, in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 29, 1988. Lennox McLendon / AP file

Thompson-Herah set the new record of 10.61 seconds on Saturday as she took home gold in Tokyo. Joyner, also known as Flo-Jo, had held the record since 1988 with 10.62 seconds.

This is a breaking story; check back for updates.