IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Ledecky looks for gold in Olympic debut of 1500-meter race

Australia's Ariarne Titmus claimed her second gold with a win in the 200-meter freestyle, chasing down Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey. She won her first by beating Ledecky.
Image: Ariarne Titmus of Australia, Swimming - Women's 200m Freestyle - Final
Ariarne Titmus of Australia reacts after setting a new Olympic record to win the gold medal for the Women's 200m Freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, on July 28, 2021.Marko Djurica / Reuters
By Phil Helsel

The Terminator takes two.

U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky was bested again by Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus on Wednesday.

This time Titmus, who is called the Terminator by some in her country, chased down Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey to win the gold in the 200-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was just two days ago that Titmus, 20, who is in her first Olympics, beat U.S. star swimmer and defending champ Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle.

In the rematch, Ledecky came in fifth.

US swimmer Lydia Jacoby talks about her upset gold medal in 100m breaststroke

July 27, 202103:43

Titmus came from behind to beat Ledecky on Monday. Ledecky won silver in that race.

"It hasn’t really set in," Titmus said when asked how it felt to win two golds.

"Off the 400, I had to try to kind of like forget about it for this race," she said. "Now that I have the afternoon off, it's going to be nice to kind of let it settle in a bit."

Ledecky has another chance to medal Wednesday in the 1500-meter freestyle. She's the favorite in that event, which is making its Olympic debut and was scheduled to start a little more than an hour after the 200-meter race.

Image: Phil helselPhil Helsel

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.