A member of the U.S. women's gymnastics team tested positive on Monday for the coronavirus just days before the Tokyo Olympics was set to begin, according to Japanese officials.

The gymnast, who authorities did not publicly identify, tested positive while training for the games in Narita, about 35 miles east of Tokyo, according to city officials. She is between the age of 10 and 19.

After arriving in Japan on Thursday, the gymnasts stayed in their travel accommodations and practiced in venues, but did not spend time in the city, according to the city. Another team member who was identified as a "close contact" of the gymnast has been placed"on standby."

No other details, including what her condition was, were available.

