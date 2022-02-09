Mikaela Shiffrin knocked out of slalom in first run

USA alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin was knocked out of the slalom event Wednesday, just days after a similar disappointment on the slopes at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, ran into trouble soon after the first run began and missed the fourth gate before ending her run.

Shiffrin, 26, sat in the snow on the sidelines after the disappointing end Wednesday and was seen being consoled by a member of Team USA.

On Monday, she crashed out of the giant slalom, denying a chance to defend the gold she won at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. She called that setback a “huge disappointment” but vowed to move forward.

After failing to finish her giant slalom run Monday, Shiffrin said the brutal start would stay with her forever — but she also said she couldn’t focus on it.

“I never get over it and I won’t ever get over this either,” she said Monday. “But I’m just have to put the pause button on really feeling the emotions or dwelling on it, because it just takes too much energy and I just can’t, I can’t do it.”

Shiffrin has said she wants to compete in all five individual women’s events. One of those is alpine combined, and she won silver in that event in PyeongChang.

In addition to earning gold in the giant slalom in PyeongChang, she also won silver in alpine combined there. She took home gold in slalom at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

If Shiffrin wins gold at these Olympics, she will be the first American alpine skier to win three Olympic gold medals over her career.

