IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Molly Seidel wins bronze in Olympic marathon after battle through heat, humidity

She battled high humidity, heat and low expectations to medal in the 26.2-mile race.
Image: Molly Seidel crosses finish line
Molly Seidel of the United States celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the bronze medal in the women's marathon at the Tokyo Olympics, in Sapporo, Japan, on Aug. 7, 2021.Shuji Kajiyama / AP
By Richie Duchon

U.S. Olympic marathoner Molly Seidel shocked the running world Friday, winning a bronze medal in only her third attempt at the marathon.

Seidel, 27, became the first American female marathoner to medal since Deena Kastor won bronze at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece.

Seidel, a collegiate cross-country champion, battled heat and humidity to hang with some of the world’s best female marathoners, including Kenyan runners Peres Jepchirchir, who won the race to earn gold, and the female marathon world-record holder, Brigid Kosgei, who took silver.

Molly Seidel ran her first marathon at Olympic trials. Now she’s a member of Team USA.

Aug. 6, 202102:19

The Wisconsin native, who was not expected to reach the podium at the Olympics, managed to stick with the top runners as the lead pack was whittled down to three in the closing few miles of the race.

Officials decided last year to move the marathon to Sapporo, Japan, about 500 miles north of Tokyo where the rest of the Olympics action is taking place, with the hope of cooler temperatures. It didn't work. Seidel and the other runners battled 86 percent humidity and road temperatures above 100 degrees.

Seidel earned her ticket to Japan in her very first marathon at the U.S. Olympic trials in Atlanta in February 2020.

Image: Richie DuchonRichie Duchon

Richie Duchon is an NBC News digital editor in the Los Angeles bureau. 