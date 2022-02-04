Skating in the team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the United States’ Nathan Chen recorded the second-highest short program score ever with 111.71 points.

After taking bronze at the past two Olympics, the U.S. is sitting in first through the first three of eight total segments in the competition.

All three U.S. entries who took the ice on Friday set personal best scores with Nathan Chen winning the men’s short program, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue topping the ice dance field (which included the reigning world champion team) and Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier placing third in the pairs short program behind two world champion teams.

The U.S. will carry a two-point lead over the Russian Olympic Committee team (28 points to 26) when the team event resumes Sunday in Beijing (Saturday night U.S. time) with the women’s short program and men’s free skate. China currently sits five points back (21) as it battles Japan (20) for the third-place spot.

After the women’s short program, half the 10-nation field falls off before the free skate/dances commence. Italy sits in fifth with 18 points, followed by Canada (16), Georgia (15), Czech Republic (12), Ukraine (4) and Germany (3).

“Honestly, I’m just here to have fun,” a nonchalant Chen said in a post-skate interview with NBC’s Andrea Joyce. “I was able to do that, so I’m just really happy.”

The performance was a far cry from Chen’s disastrous short programs at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. At those Games, Chen placed fourth in the team event’s short program; a week later, he placed 17th in the singles competition’s short program.

This go-around, Chen’s performance was technically flawless. Set to Charles Aznavour’s version of “La Boheme,” the skate included two quads and a triple Axel.

The highest-ever short program score was recorded by Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, the two-time defending gold medalist. Though he’s been conspicuously absent at these Games, he recently posted a video message asking for fan support and promising a quadruple Axel at the 2022 Winter Games.