Norway wins gold, U.S. finishes fourth in Alpine skiing mixed team event

The United States finished fourth Sunday in Alpine skiing's mixed team parallel at the Beijing Games, failing to clinch a medal but advancing farther than they did four years ago.

The American skiers were bested for bronze by Norway in a tiebreaker after both teams lost in the semifinals, which produced a Germany-Austria final.

Austria went on to win the gold in a tiebreaker, giving Germany silver.

The event was Mikaela Shiffrin's final opportunity to win a medal at the Beijing games after she went 0 for 5 in individual races.

Shiffrin praised her teammates for how far they came in a sport typically dominated by European countries. The U.S. did not make it out of the round of 16 in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

"My teammates are what carried me through this Olympics and today I have to emphasize — I don’t think you can emphasize it enough — how unbelievable it is for us to be here and to be in the hunt for a medal," Shiffrin said.

Gold medalists Austria, center, silver medalists Germany, left and bronze medal winners Norway during the mixed team parallel medal ceremony Sunday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Alex Pantling / Getty Images

On Sunday, Shiffrin earned the United States’ first point of the event, flying down the giant slalom course in a time of 25.91 seconds. Rebeka Jancova of Slovakia was never in front.

The United States team advanced to the quarterfinals after beating Slovakia in three of the four first round runs.

In the quarters against Italy, the United States advanced by winning three heats to the Italians’ one.

Shiffrin was the only U.S. competitor in the round to post a loss. She was neck-and-neck with Italy’s Marta Bassino until the finish line, where she posted a time 20 milliseconds behind Bassino.

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States skis in the mixed team parallel finals Sunday at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Christian Hartmann / Reuters

River Radamus, who fell just short of making the podium this Games with a fourth place finish in Giant Slalom, won each of his runs, scoring key points for the U.S.

Despite a bobble at the start of his semifinal run, Radamus finished ahead of his German competitor, Linas Strasser, to get the United States’ only point. Paula Moltzan of the U.S. and Emma Aichner of Germany both did not finish the run.

It came down to the final run, but American Tommy Ford couldn't pull out a win and the U.S. advanced to the bronze medal match-up against Norway. Germany went on to battle for gold.

In the bronze medal race, a determined Moltzan, skiing in her first Olympics, got a point for the U.S. but Shiffrin could not match.

Radamus, last to go for the U.S., finished first to tie up the scores, but Shiffrin's time was not fast enough to break the tie and Norway claimed the medal.

River Radamus, left, of the United States races and Alex Vinatzer in the mixed team parallel quarterfinals Sunday at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters

In a post-race interview, Shiffrin praised her teammates' efforts in the event.

"River, I mean we’re watching you at the bottom, the fact that you were skiing so strongly even gave us hope, that’s the biggest win you could ever give us," Shiffrin said.

"After a long Olympics this is my absolute favorite memories and I just want to thank you for that," she added.

Shiffrin did not complete three of the five Alpine events she raced, skiing out in giant slalom and slalom. She got her best result of the Games in Super-G, where she finished ninth, and also placed 18th in the downhill.

“Why do I keep coming back?” Shiffrin tweeted Thursday after a crash ended her slalom run. “Gosh knows it hurts more than it feels good lately. I come back because those first 9 turns today were spectacular, really heaven.”

Shiffrin has won three Olympic medals, including gold medals in giant slalom at the 2018 PyeongChang Games and the 2014 Sochi Games.

Mixed team parallel skiing made its Olympic debut in 2018 at PyeongChang, though it’s been a part of skiing’s World Championships for more than a decade.

The event on parallel giant slalom courses features top-seeded teams in elimination brackets. The losers in the semifinals battled each other for bronze.

The U.S. has never won a team medal at the championships or an Olympics.

“Probably watch out for us next year at the World Championships,” said Moltzan, who was fourth in the individual parallel race at the 2021 Worlds. “We’re hunting for a medal.”