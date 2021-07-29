Pole vaulter Sam Kendricks out of Games after positive Covid test

Two-time reigning world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks will not represent the United States in Tokyo after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medalist's father and co-coach, Scott Kendricks, confirmed the news local time Thursday in a post on Instagram.

"Today in Tokyo, officials informed Sam that his daily test for Cov 19 was positive, So he is out of the competition. He feels fine and has no symptoms. Love you son. See you soon. #rancho_olympia #polevaulting"

Scott Kendricks' post was removed not long after being shared.

An Oxford, Mississippi, native, 28-year-old Sam Kendricks is a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve and was a gold-medal contender.

Matt Ludwig, fourth at U.S. Trials, is the team's alternate in the event. It wasn't immediately clear he'd be able to successfully join them in Tokyo.

Men's pole vault qualifying begins Saturday morning in Japan, or 8:40 p.m. Friday ET.