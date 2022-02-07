Russian becomes first woman to land a 'quad' at the Olympics.

Russian team figure skater Kamila Valieva became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics when she did so twice during Monday's free skate event.

Valieva, 15, the world record holder in multiple figure skating events, including the short program, made her Olympics debut in Beijing with tremendous expectations, and she delivered.

Valieva completed the crisp, exacting four-revolution-minimum jumps with seeming ease. Among her milestones Monday at Capital Indoor Stadium was a quad salchow and a quad toe that included a triple-toe combination.

She fell on her third attempt, the first time this season that she has tumbled on a quad in competition.

Her score was 90.18 for the short program segment, enough to put her in the lead.