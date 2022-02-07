IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Russian becomes first woman to land a 'quad' at the Olympics.

Figure skater Kamila Valieva completed two quadruple jumps at the Beijing Winter Games during the women's free skate event Monday.
Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee competes in the women's team free skate program Monday at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.David J. Phillip / AP
By Dennis Romero

Russian team figure skater Kamila Valieva became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics when she did so twice during Monday's free skate event.

Valieva, 15, the world record holder in multiple figure skating events, including the short program, made her Olympics debut in Beijing with tremendous expectations, and she delivered.

Valieva completed the crisp, exacting four-revolution-minimum jumps with seeming ease. Among her milestones Monday at Capital Indoor Stadium was a quad salchow and a quad toe that included a triple-toe combination.

She fell on her third attempt, the first time this season that she has tumbled on a quad in competition.

Her score was 90.18 for the short program segment, enough to put her in the lead.

