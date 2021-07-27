Simone Biles out of team gymnastics final 'due to medical issue,' officials say

Simone Biles is out of the U.S. gymnastics team final in Tokyo.
Biles, known as the greatest gymnast of all time, withdrew due to a medical issue, according to a statement from USA Gymnastics.
"She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions," officials said in the statement.
The four-time Olympic gold medalist competed in Team USA's first rotation on vault Tuesday, bailing out of her Amanar and only completing a 1.5 twist on a 2.5-twisting Yurchenko, then taking a big stumble backward on the landing.
She scored a 13.766 and was seen walking off the floor with her bag and a trainer.
Biles was expected to compete on the uneven bars, but Jordan Chiles was subbed in.
