U.S. BMX racer Connor Fields to be released from hospital after crash

The 28-year-old sustained a brain hemorrhage during a crash in semi-final runs of the Tokyo Games.
Image: Connor Fields BMX accident
Medics carry away on a stretcher Connor Fields of the United States after he crashed at the first bend in the men's BMX Racing semifinals at the Yokyo Olympics, on July 30, 2021.Ben Curtis / AP
By NBC Olympics

United States BMX racer Connor Fields, who crashed and suffered a head injury during competition at the Tokyo Olympics, will be released from St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo on Thursday, USA Cycling said.

The 28-year-old is expected to return home to Henderson, Nevada, and begin his rehabilitation.

Fields went down hard in a first-corner crash during the semi-final runs.

He was removed from the track on a stretcher and rushed via ambulance to the hospital, where doctors found that Fields sustained a brain hemorrhage.

After a night in the ICU and no additional bleeding, Fields was moved out of the critical care unit.

He has been under the care of the USOPC, USA Cycling and local physicians.