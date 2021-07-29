U.S. swimmer Bobby Finke comes from behind to win Olympic gold in 800-meter free

In fifth position for most of the race, U.S. swimmer Bobby Finke surged at the end to claim Olympic gold in the 800-meter freestyle on Thursday.

The thrilling come-from-behind win at the Tokyo Games was the first Olympic medal for Fink in his first Olympic Games.

"I just really wanted to get my hand on the wall," Finke, 21, said after the race Thursday. "I'm just so happy I was able to switch into another gear."

Thursday's race was the Olympic debut for the event, which Finke finished in 7:41.87.

The leader for most of the race, which is around a half-mile in length, was Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri. He came in second and won silver.

Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine won the bronze.